Published 8:32 AM

DC mayor tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a string of messages on Twitter, Bowser said Thursday that she was experiencing “mild cold-like” symptoms and would work at home while following isolation protocols. Bowser said she took an at-home test Wednesday and later confirmed those positive results with a PCR test. Bowser, 49, was elected Mayor in 2014 and will be running for a third term later this year. Her older sister Mercia died of complications related to COVID in February 2021 at the age of 64.   

