Crowd, cheers, history as Senate confirms Supreme Court pick

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments before the Senate began Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the chamber filled with the swell of history. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus entered the Senate chamber to witness the historic vote. In the visitor galleries above, largely closed these past two years, first from the COVID pandemic and then insurrection at the Capitol, filled with many young Black men and women. Despite the political divisions over President Joe Biden’s historic Supreme Court pick, the first Black woman in the court’s 233-year history, final day carried more celebration than tension. People cheered the 53-47 vote.