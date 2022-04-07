Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hopes to transform her adopted city

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — When she was elected mayor of Boston in November, Michelle Wu transformed the image of the city’s chief executive. Now the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and 37-year-old mother of two is facing a raft of challenges, including making good on key campaign promises. Wu has also grappled with early morning protests outside her home and racist online taunts. But Wu said Boston has given her everything she cherishes in her life and she’s determined to expand the definition of what leadership looks like as the city deals with a rapid wave of gentrification, including a skyrocketing cost of housing.