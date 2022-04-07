Albania may go it alone in bid to launch EU membership talks

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says that his nation may go it alone in its efforts to launch European Union membership talks, turning its back on a stalled joint bid with North Macedonia. Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the required criteria for launching talks to join the 27-nation bloc. But in 2020, Bulgaria vetoed the start of formal EU accession talks for North Macedonia, arguing that Skopje had failed to honor parts of a 2017 friendship deal. Since the two countries’ bids are linked and launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from EU nations, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday that Albania will ask for a separation from Skopje if Bulgaria continues its blockade.