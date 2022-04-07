After spat, Saudi Arabia sending ambassador back to Lebanon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it would send its ambassador back to Lebanon after a diplomatic spat last year. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that the kingdom made the decision after the “calls and appeals of the moderate national political forces in Lebanon.” The kingdom also said Lebanon had agreed to “stop all political, military and security activities affecting” it and other Gulf Arab nations. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the Saudi decision. Saudi Arabia withdrew its ambassador in 2021 after the Lebanese information minister at the time described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.