US nuclear agency sued over public records requests

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog group is suing the National Nuclear Security Administration over its failure to release public records related to the U.S. government’s plans to manufacture key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The complaint filed Wednesday in federal court covers more than a dozen records requests made since 2017 by the Los Alamos Study Group. The nonprofit is seeking transparency about one the largest warhead-related programs since the end of the Cold War. The group believes money is being wasted. The National Nuclear Security Administration did not immediately respond to questions about the complaint or the records requests.