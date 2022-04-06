US experts discuss COVID boosters for the fall and beyond

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vaccine experts are meeting to discuss the U.S. strategy for future COVID-19 booster campaigns. Key questions include how often the vaccines should be updated against new viral strains and who should get them. The Food and Drug Administration advisers won’t make any binding decisions during Wednesday’s virtual meeting. But their advise could shape the government’s approach to vaccinations later this year and beyond. FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder weather could lead to surges in the fall and winter. The FDA’s vaccine chief says it’s important to begin discussing the process for updating vaccines now.