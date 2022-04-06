UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the U.N.’s premiere human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv which has sparked calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes. General Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said Wednesday the assembly will meet to vote on the resolution to suspend Russia at 10am EDT Thursday. The resolution’s approval requires a two-thirds majority of assembly members that vote “yes” or “no.”