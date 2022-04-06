UN envoy says he’s concerned about Yemen truce violations

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen has expressed concerns about violations of a cease-fire in the war-wrecked country and is urging the warring sides to uphold the first nationwide truce in six years. Hans Grundberg says while the truce has led to “significant reduction of violence” in Yemen but that there are reports of “some hostile military activities,” particularly around the central city of Marib. He didn’t say which side was to blame for the violations but Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Iran-backed rebel Houthis of attacking their positions in southern and western Marib. A Houthi spokesman was not immediately available for comment.