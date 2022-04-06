Ukraine girds for renewed Russian offensive on eastern front

By ADAM SCHRECK and ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine braced for a climactic battle for control over the besieged country’s industrial east as Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup. The Russians are expected to intensify their offensive across the Donbas region. Ukrainian authorities are urging people there to evacuate before time runs out. Elsewhere, the mayor of the southern port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000. Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities amid telltale signs that Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from areas north of the capital.