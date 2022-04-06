Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

The Associated Press

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the late change for the festival that runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Ye, a top nominee, was not in attendance at last weekend’s Grammy Awards, where he won two awards, after his performance was pulled from the show.