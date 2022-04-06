Russia mulls more media restrictions amid war in Ukraine

Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill into the lower parliament house that, if adopted, would tighten already harsh restrictions on media outlets in the country and their coverage of the war in Ukraine. The bill outlines amendments to the country’s media law that empower Prosecutor General’s office to shut down domestic and foreign media outlets for a number of reasons, including over coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that deviates from the official line and has been criminalized as “fake news,” or which discredits the Russian military and its actions in Ukraine. It would add to the already unprecedented restrictions Russia’s government has imposed on the media covering the war in Ukraine.