Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is dead and a police officer is seriously wounded after a shooting in suburban Minneapolis. Roseville officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. Police say the suspect shot at police and neighboring homes, striking an officer. Police said early Wednesday that the officer was hospitalized for a serious gunshot wound. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, where police say the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man was fatally wounded in the shooting, which is under investigation.