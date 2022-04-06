Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Megha Majumdar, whose novel “A Burning” was among the most talked about debuts of 2020, is among this year’s 10 recipients of a Whiting Award. Fiction writers Claire Boyles and Nana Nkweti, poets Ina Cariño and Anthony Cody and nonfiction writers Anaïs Duplan and Alexis Pauline Gumbs also will receive $50,000 each in prize money for emerging authors. Others honored Wednesday include fiction writer Rita Bullwinkel, poet Claire Schwartz and nonfiction writer Jesse McCarthy. The awards were established in 1985 and have previously gone to such future literary stars as Jonathan Franzen, Colson Whitehead and Tracy K. Smith.