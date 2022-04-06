Media critic Eric Boehlert killed in New Jersey bike crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America among others, was killed in a bicycle accident. The 57-year-old Boehlert was riding his bike near his New Jersey home on Monday night when he was struck and killed by a commuter train. Journalist and family friend Soledad O’Brien said Boehlert specialized in exposing disinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable. He also wrote for Billboard and Salon and was the author of two books. In a tweet, Hillary Clinton said she’s ‘devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias.’