Man who testified at his Capitol riot trial awaits verdict

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is set to deliver a verdict in the trial of a New Mexico man who claims a police officer waved him into the U.S. Capitol building after a riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden didn’t immediately rule on Wednesday after hearing attorneys’ closing arguments in the trial of Matthew Martin. McFadden is expected to announce a verdict on Wednesday afternoon. A prosecutor said there is no evidence that an officer waved Martin into the Capitol building. Martin is charged with four misdemeanors and isn’t accused of engaging in any violence or destruction.