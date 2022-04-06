Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched

By KEN RITTER and LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t legally marry in Las Vegas. An Elvis impersonator officiated at a faux ceremony that produced a day of did they or didn’t they speculation. TMZ was first to report Tuesday that the two married just hours after attending the Grammys, where Barker performed Sunday night. But Page Six followed up with word that no marriage license was issued. Kardashian confirmed their no-license status Wednesday on Instagram and said, “Practice makes perfect.” Barker popped the question in October on a Montecito, California, beach.