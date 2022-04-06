Jury deliberations enter 3rd day in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors are back for a third day of deliberations in a trial that centers on a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI. Federal Judge Robert Jonker turned down the jury’s request for trial transcripts. He says transcripts haven’t been made, and they typically aren’t provided for jury deliberations. No verdict emerged Tuesday and they were back for deliberations Wednesday.