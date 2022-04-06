Hong Kong’s No. 2 official resigns, seen as next city leader

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s No. 2 official and a staunch supporter of a Beijing-backed crackdown on pro-democracy activists has tendered his resignation amid expectation that he would announce his intention to run for the top job in the semi-autonomous territory. John Lee, who is the city’s chief secretary for administration, submitted his resignation to Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam. She said Monday that she would not seek a second term as chief executive, following a rocky five years punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a crackdown on political freedoms and Beijing’s growing influence over the territory. Local media reported that Lee will be the sole candidate to be endorsed by the Chinese government in Hong Kong’s leadership race. The next leader will be selected on May 8.