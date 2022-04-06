Hong Kong police arrest 6 accused of sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police have used a colonial-era sedition law to arrest six people on suspicion of causing a nuisance at court hearings in December and January. The suspects — four men and two women aged between 32 and 67 years old — were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing an “act or acts with seditious intent,” an offense under the Crimes Ordinance. The acts “severely affected jurisdictional dignity and court operations,” a government statement said. Police did not say what the suspects had allegedly done. If charged and convicted of sedition, they could face up to two years in prison. The suspects were being held for questioning.