Greece: Hospital fire in COVID-19 ward leaves 1 dead

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki that left one person dead. The fire department said it had evacuated 34 patients from the COVID-19 ward of the Papanikolaou hospital Wednesday morning, two of whom were seriously injured and were being treated in intensive care. Another four of those evacuated had already been in serious condition due to the coronavirus, and were under increased monitoring, authorities said. The body of one person was found on the second floor. Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of two windows on a lower floor of the facility.