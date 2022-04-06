Greece: General strike shuts down services across country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Public transport has largely ground to a halt in the Greek capital and state-run services remain shuttered as workers walk off the job in a 24-hour general strike to protest rising prices. The strike has left ferries to and from Greek islands tied up in port, and left Athens without a subway, tram, trolley or suburban railway, while buses are to run for 12 hours from 9 a.m.. State-run hospitals are treating emergency cases only as health care workers join the strike, called by the country’s two main umbrella unions for public and private sector workers, demanding salary increases and measures to tackle rising prices. Several demonstrations are planned in central Athens and other main cities.