For soprano Ailyn Perez, new opera roles and new marriage

By MIKE SILVERMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For soprano Ailyn Perez, being rejected by the man she loves is all part of the job onstage. She’s currently starring at the Metropolitan Opera as a shy country girl who is smitten but rebuffed in Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin.” Offstage, her romantic life is better: She is planning her wedding to bass Soloman Howard. Now that opera houses are back in business, it’s rare for two in-demand singers to be in the same place, but Perez said they hope to make it happen before September. Howard’s proposal last September during the curtain call after Puccini’s “Tosca” in San Francisco was captured on video and made headlines.