Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

By VICTORIA MILKO and KRISTEN GELINEAU

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand has sent thousands of people fleeing escalating violence by Myanmar’s military back home despite the risk to their lives, and despite international refugee laws that forbid the return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. That’s according to interviews with refugees, aid groups and Thai authorities themselves. The refugees are now living in limbo, forced to ricochet between both sides of the river dividing the two countries as the fighting in their home villages rages and briefly recedes. Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,700 people and arrested more than 13,000 since it took over the country’s government last year. Thailand insists Myanmar’s refugees return to their embattled homeland voluntarily.