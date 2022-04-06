Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Denver suburb where police officers and paramedics have been charged in the death of a Black man in 2019 has fired its reform-minded police chief. Officials in Aurora faulted her management of a department at a time of rising crime and officer departures but didn’t give a lot of specifics. Vanessa Wilson was hired after the death of Elijah McClain gained new attention amid protests following the police killing of George Floyd. Her lawyers said she was the victim of a campaign to damage her reputation by conservative city council members who opposed reforms.