‘Bridgerton’ books are popular again, thanks to Netflix show

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Julia Quinn was already making a nice living as a historical romance writer when Shonda Rhimes came calling in 2017 to adapt her “Bridgerton” book series for Netflix. Season one was a smash hit and season two, starring Jonathan Bailey, is now streaming. A limited series prequel is also in the works. The success of the show has also renewed interest in Quinn’s books. At one point, all eight books in the series were on The New York Times best seller list. Quinn’s next book called “Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron” comes out in May.