Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags from June

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates says it will start banning single-use plastic bags in June. Abu Dhabi’s Wednesday announcement is the oil-rich country’s latest move to advance its ambitious carbon reduction goals. However, Abu Dhabi did not specify how the upcoming ban would be enforced, whether by fining businesses distributing the ubiquitous thin bags or charging people for their use. The emirate also plans to completely get rid of single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024. It follows a similar announcement from the neighboring emirate of Dubai that it would start applying a charge to plastic bags in July.