US pulls GSK’s COVID drug as omicron sibling dominates cases

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say GlaxoSmithKline’s COVID-19 antibody drug should no longer be used because it is likely ineffective against the latest strain of the virus that now accounts for most U.S. cases. The Food and Drug Administration announced the decision after federal scientists said the BA.2 omicron variant now accounts for more than 70% of COVID-19 cases. Previously the FDA had restricted the drug’s use in several regions where the variant was quickly spreading. Glaxo’s drug is the latest antibody medication to be sideline by the mutating coronavirus. The FDA action leaves only one antibody drug on the market that is believed to work against the new omicron subvariant.