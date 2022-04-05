GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

By DAVID EGGERT and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress. Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection. In February, Upton — a moderate — had aired a campaign ad that appeared to signal he was more likely to run. Redistricting put Upton and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in the same seat in southwestern Michigan. Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed Huizenga. He has worked to exact revenge on those who crossed him — recruiting, endorsing and campaigning for challengers running against them.