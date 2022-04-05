The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city are being mourned and honored by their friends and family. The three women killed were 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis and 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade. The three men were 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi and 29-year-old De’vazia Turner. Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the violence early Sunday but have not disclosed what their alleged roles were in the violence. Eleven people were wounded along with one of the suspects. Small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers remained near the crime scene Tuesday. Few details have been made public as police seek to piece together the incident.