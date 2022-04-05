Rabih Alameddine wins PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Rabih Alameddine’s “The Wrong End of the Telescope,” a novel written in the second person about a transgender doctor named Mina who works in a refugee camp for Syrians, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. Alameddine, a Lebanese American whose other works include the National Book Award finalist “An Unnecessary Woman,” will receive $15,000. Philip Roth, E.L. Doctorow and Karen Jay Fowler are among the previous PEN/Faulkner winners. Last week, the PEN/Faulkner Foundation announced that Oprah Winfrey had been named its second annual Literary Champion, a lifetime achievement honor given last year to LeVar Burton.