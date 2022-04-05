Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June during economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Lebanon’s president says Pope Francis will visit the country in June. The visit will be an apparent show of support for the country experiencing an unprecedented economic meltdown. President Michel Aoun’s office said he received the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday and he informed him that Pope Francis will visit in June and the exact date and schedule will be decided later. Pope Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the small country since the economic meltdown began in October 2019. Lebanon has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East.