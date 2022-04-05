Pakistan’s top court delays decision on political crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has delayed its decision on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies dissolved Parliament illegally earlier this week, setting the stage for snap elections. The court said on Tuesday that it still has to hear more arguments on the crisis. Khan accuses the United States of helping his political opponents in their plans to oust him; Washington denies the accusations. The court began hearing arguments from the two sides on Monday; the hearings continued Tuesday. On Sunday, Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker dissolved the assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Khan appeared certain to lose. The opposition claims this was against the constitution.