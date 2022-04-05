Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:41 AM

More delays for NASA’s moon rocket test, fueling stalled

KION

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s dress rehearsal for its mega moon rocket has been postponed twice now by technical problems that stalled a fueling test. Launch managers tried Sunday and again Monday to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the rocket. Balky fans at the launch pad and then a stuck valve halted the attempts. The countdown test is the last major milestone before the rocket launches on a test flight with an empty capsule on top. A NASA manager said Tuesday the team will wait until SpaceX launches private passengers to the International Space Station before taking another crack at the fueling test. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content