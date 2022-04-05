More delays for NASA’s moon rocket test, fueling stalled

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s dress rehearsal for its mega moon rocket has been postponed twice now by technical problems that stalled a fueling test. Launch managers tried Sunday and again Monday to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the rocket. Balky fans at the launch pad and then a stuck valve halted the attempts. The countdown test is the last major milestone before the rocket launches on a test flight with an empty capsule on top. A NASA manager said Tuesday the team will wait until SpaceX launches private passengers to the International Space Station before taking another crack at the fueling test.