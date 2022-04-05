Skip to Content
Lawyer for NYC fired after grilling mayor over kid mask rule

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for New York City was fired after she crashed a Monday news conference to confront Mayor Eric Adams about the city’s mask mandate for children aged 2 to 4. A city law department spokesperson says Daniela Jampel was fired later on Monday. Jampel attended the City Hall press conference and demanded that Adams “unmask our toddlers.” Jampel has been a vocal advocate for keeping schools open and for ending mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic. Messages were sent Tuesday to Jampel seeking comment.

