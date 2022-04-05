Israeli government loses majority as backbencher quits

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli lawmaker has quit the government’s wafer-thin ruling coalition over a religious dispute, throwing the fragile alliance into disarray without a majority in parliament. Backbencher Idit Silman’s departure raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after the government took office. While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government remains in power, it is hamstrung in the 120-seat parliament and will likely struggle to function. Silman, from Bennett’s religious-nationalist Yamina party, had publicly opposed allowing people to bring leavened bread and foodstuffs into public hospitals — food prohibited according to religious tradition during the Passover holiday.