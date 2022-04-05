Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation

By JEFF AMY and SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia law enforcement agency would have authority to investigate election crimes under the latest voting regulation approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The measure was passed Monday on the last day of the session. It’s one of several election changes state lawmakers have approved after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread voter fraud. Over the objections of Democrats, Republicans in the state House voted to give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation authority to look into alleged wrongdoing that could affect the outcome of an election. The secretary of state’s office is currently responsible for investigating alleged election violations.