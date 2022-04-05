Experts estimate 8 endangered porpoises may remain in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Sea Shepherd environmental group says scientists estimate that only about eight of the world’s most critically endangered porpoises may remain in the Gulf of California, the only place where the vaquita marina lives. The chairman of Sea Shepherd said Tuesday that his group’s crews have not seen any of the elusive porpoises during about three dozen trips this year to the creatures’ last area in the Gulf. But he says scientists reviewed images taken late last year that suggest eight adults and perhaps one or two calves are still in the waters of the Gulf. The vaquita marina is the world’s smallest porpoise