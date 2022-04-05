Donors secure $100M to benefit minorities on climate change

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of financial donors committed to racial equity plans to announce that it has secured at least $100 million annually to benefit minority groups that are disproportionately harmed by extreme weather events. The group, the Donors of Color Network, will also announce that 10 of the nation’s top 40 donors to environment causes have now signed on to at least a portion of a pledge the network established last year. The Climate Funders Justice Pledge commits the donors to make their climate-related grants transparent and to direct at least 30% of their donations to groups that have Black, Indigenous or other people of color as their leaders.