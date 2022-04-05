Court hearing set as Tennessee town fights state takeover

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hearing is scheduled in a lawsuit filed by a majority-Black Tennessee town located near the site of a planned Ford pickup truck factory as it tries to fight off a state takeover of its finances. The town of Mason has filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, which announced in March that it was taking over the finances of the town located northeast of Memphis. Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said the town has experienced 20 years of financial mismanagement and it has large financial debts. The lawsuit challenges the state’s legal standing for the takeover and questions the timing of the move. A hearing is set Wednesday.