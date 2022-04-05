Citing decreasing COVID cases, South Africa ends emergency

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With declining cases of COVID-19, South Africa has ended its national state of disaster, the legal framework used for two years to impose restrictions to combat the pandemic. South African sports fans can now return to stadiums in large numbers to watch soccer, rugby and cricket matches. Sports venues can take up to 50% of capacity with people who show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours. Most restrictions will be lifted, but people will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. International travelers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.