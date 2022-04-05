Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet breaks hip on tour in Alaska

The Associated Press

Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet fell and broke his hip in Alaska, and his Grammy-winning band had to perform there without him. His brother, guitarist David Doucet, wrote about the accident on his Facebook page and re-posted the message on the page for the band, Beausoleil. David Doucet wrote on Sunday that he understood his brother’s surgery went well. On Saturday, he wrote that he’d received a call from his brother on Friday saying he’d slipped on ice by their hotel in Fairbanks and was scheduled for surgery. The Advocate reports that David Doucet led shows in Fairbanks on Friday night and in Anchorage on Saturday night.