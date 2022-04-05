Boy Scouts reject bid to stop sale of camp to developers

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

A Connecticut Boy Scouts council has rejected the latest offer designed to preserve a 252-acre camp and keep it out of the hands of developers. Ted Langevin, who heads the nonprofit group Pathfinders, said Tuesday that his group put in a “competitive bid” last week for the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth, well above the $2.4 million previously offered by The Trust for Public Land. The Boy Scouts council said has encouraged its realtor to work with the Pathfinders, and any other interested party, to submit a superior offer for the camp before May 1.