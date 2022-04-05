Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and Australia have announced that they will work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles. The countries said in a joint statement they are “committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation.” The U.S., Russia and China have looked to develop hypersonic missile — a system so fast that it cannot be intercepted by any current missile defense system. In October, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon system.