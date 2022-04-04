Ukraine’s president to address UN Security Council on war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting that is certain to focus on what appear to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops. Videos of streets in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv strewn with corpses have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that it was responsible. The United Kingdom holds the council presidency this month and it announced late Monday that the Ukrainian leader will speak at the open meeting after the council is briefed on Ukraine by senior UN officials.