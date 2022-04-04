Sweden to give 4th COVID-19 shot to people over 65

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden is recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over 65 and those living in nursing homes or getting home care. The decision supersedes an earlier recommendation for giving a fourth shot to people 80 and over. The new guidelines also includes fourth jabs for people between 18–64 with moderate to severe immune deficiency. Sweden’s Public Health Agency chief Karin Tegmark Wisell said Monday that the risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease increases with age. For most of the pandemic, Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response.