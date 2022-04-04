Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock in a company planning to buy former President Donald Trump’s new social media business plunged on Monday on a news report that two key executives have departed. The report by Reuters follows a filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp. that it will miss a key deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World fell more than 10% in early trading Monday. Many public companies request filing extensions, but the news added to concerns fueled by the botched February launch of Trump’s Truth Social app, which was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access. The shares have fallen by more than a third since then.