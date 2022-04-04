Sri Lanka president proposes multiparty Cabinet amid crisis

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president asked opposition parties to form a unity government on Monday. The invitation follows the resignation of his 26 Cabinet members Sunday. Protesters ignored the president’s countrywide state of emergency and curfew. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in memory amid deepening mistrust in the government. The resignations are seen as an effort to pacify the people’s anger at the Rajapaksa family while retaining the crucial executive, defense and law-making powers in the family. Both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will stay on. If opposition leaders accept the president’s Cabinet invitation, they will face an uphill battle to regain the public’s trust.