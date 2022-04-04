New congressional map to get Maryland governor’s approval

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will approve a new congressional map after a judge struck down a previous map and supporters of the original dropped their appeal. The Republican governor’s office said Monday he will sign legislation later in the day. Late last month, a judge struck down the initial map lawmakers drew in December, saying it was unconstitutional because it diluted Republican votes. On Wednesday, five days later, the Maryland General Assembly approved a quickly redrawn map. Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh says the Democrats dropped their appeal over the weekend.