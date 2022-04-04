Music stars return to Venezuela after skipping it for years

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The ground shook as the voice of Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez collided with the cheers of fans at his first Venezuelan concert in over a decade. Major artists are returning to Venezuelan stages in 2022 after leaving the country out of tours for years. Multilingual group Il Divo and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany Garcia among those with scheduled concerts. But with ticket prices ranging from $55 to upward of $600, the events are a symbol of Venezuela’s inequality in an increasingly dollarized economy. Major concerts had vanished almost completely when Venezuela fell into a political, social and economic crisis.